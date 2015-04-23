AeroVironment unveils palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military
May 9 Drone-maker AeroVironment Inc unveiled a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter on Tuesday that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.
April 23 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead experimental drug failed to show that it was not inferior to a commonly prescribed eye drop in a late-stage study.
The company said its experimental eye drop, RhopressaTM, did not lower pressure inside the eye as much as timolol as measured at the end of three different time periods. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Lone star value management llc says on may 4, withdrew nomination of director candidates for election to ciber inc's board - sec filing