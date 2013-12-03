BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
Dec 3 Dec 3 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Needham starts with buy rating and $18 price target For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
April 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.