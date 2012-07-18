* Aer Lingus says reasons for competition rebuff stronger
* Says has received legal advice that bid will be rejected
DUBLIN, July 18 Irish airline Aer Lingus
predicted competition regulators would continue to
block a takeover by Ryanair as it repeated its call for
shareholders to reject the latest 694 million euro ($849
million) offer from its rival.
Ryanair published its offer document on Tuesday, fleshing
out its third bid for Aer Lingus which offers shareholders 1.30
euros per share in a move aimed at increasing its stake to at
least 50 percent from just under 30 percent.
Ryanair needs the approval of the European Commission, which
in 2007 blocked an earlier bid on competition grounds, and Aer
Lingus said the reasons for another rejection on these grounds
had increased in the interim.
"Ryanair's 2006 offer was prohibited by the European
Commission on competition grounds, and your board believes that
the reasons for prohibition are now even stronger than before:
the number of routes that Ryanair would monopolise has sharply
increased," Aer Lingus said on Wednesday.
"Your board has received legal advice that the European
Commission is likely once more to prohibit the Ryanair Offer,
and that this is not therefore a credible Offer which is capable
of completion."
The former flag carrier, in which the state still retains a
25 percent stake, repeated that it believes Ryanair's offer
undervalues the company.
Ryanair said on Tuesday that the offer was open for
acceptance until Sept. 13.