DUBLIN, Sept 27 Staff at Irish airline Aer
Lingus will defer industrial action set to begin next
week in a dispute over a shortfall in the company's pension
scheme in order to enter talks aimed at reaching an agreement,
trade union SIPTU said on Thursday.
Clerical and administrative staff as well as some cabin crew
and airport workers had threatened to begin a series of two-hour
stoppages on Monday but will instead commence talks to resolve
the issue at the country's Labour Relations Commission (LRC).
"The SIPTU Industrial Action committees at Aer Lingus and
the Dublin Airport Authority have reluctantly agreed to defer
the action planned for Monday next and to attend the LRC," SIPTU
official Dermot O'Loughlin said in a statement.
"They have made this decision despite strong reservations
over the negotiation infrastructure proposed by the LRC and the
unnecessary tactics used by the employers over the last number
of days."
SIPTU represents most of the Aer Lingus staff in a pension
scheme that had a 700 million euros ($904 million) deficit at
the end of last year. The pension scheme also covers staff at
the Dublin Airport Authority.
Aer Lingus says it has no legal obligation to increase its
fixed contribution to the pension scheme, but has been holding
talks with unions for months about the shortfall in an effort to
avoid industrial action.