DUBLIN, March 15 A court ruling will allow Aer
Lingus to increase reserves that can be distributed to
shareholders, the Irish airline said on Friday.
The ruling in Ireland's High Court means the trustees of an
employee pension scheme that is in deficit will not be able to
limit the distribution of funds to shareholders, Aer Lingus
said.
The airline said it could increase its distributable
reserves to 542 million euros ($704 million) from the current 42
million, boosting the pot from which it could pay future
dividends.
Aer Lingus shares were up 4.3 percent at 1.33 euros at 1234
GMT, compared with a rise of 0.3 percent on the broader Irish
index.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
