* Talks to freeze pension scheme, invest in higher yielding
bonds
* Declines comment on report deficit has grown to 722 mln
eur
DUBLIN Jan 30 Aer Lingus is in
talks with unions over how to fill a hole in its pension scheme
of at least 400 million euros ($525 million) even though it is
has no legal obligation to contribute, the Irish airline said on
Monday.
Analysts say concerns that Aer Lingus may eventually
contribute to avoid industrial action by unions have scared off
potential buyers of the government's 25 percent stake. The
airline's market capitalisation is 413 million euros.
A spokesman for Aer Lingus declined to comment on a report
by state broadcaster RTE that the deficit of the pension scheme
had increased to 722 million euros.
The talks at the Labour Relations Commission include Aer
Lingus, its unions, and the other groups covered by the pension
scheme, the Dublin Airport Authority and a defunct aircraft
servicing firm.
Measures under consideration include the freezing of the
scheme to new members and the use of sovereign annuities to
increase the return earned.
The groups are also discussing the creation of a new pension
scheme for future service, the statement said.
Shareholder Ryanair has repeatedly called on Aer
Lingus to publically state it will not contribute to the pension
fund if it is not legally obliged to.
Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Howard Millar told Reuters
it might back Aer Lingus making a contribution to the pension
from its profits if the amount involved was "very, very small."