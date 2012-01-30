* Talks to freeze pension scheme, invest in higher yielding bonds

* Declines comment on report deficit has grown to 722 mln eur

DUBLIN Jan 30 Aer Lingus is in talks with unions over how to fill a hole in its pension scheme of at least 400 million euros ($525 million) even though it is has no legal obligation to contribute, the Irish airline said on Monday.

Analysts say concerns that Aer Lingus may eventually contribute to avoid industrial action by unions have scared off potential buyers of the government's 25 percent stake. The airline's market capitalisation is 413 million euros.

A spokesman for Aer Lingus declined to comment on a report by state broadcaster RTE that the deficit of the pension scheme had increased to 722 million euros.

The talks at the Labour Relations Commission include Aer Lingus, its unions, and the other groups covered by the pension scheme, the Dublin Airport Authority and a defunct aircraft servicing firm.

Measures under consideration include the freezing of the scheme to new members and the use of sovereign annuities to increase the return earned.

The groups are also discussing the creation of a new pension scheme for future service, the statement said.

Shareholder Ryanair has repeatedly called on Aer Lingus to publically state it will not contribute to the pension fund if it is not legally obliged to.

Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Howard Millar told Reuters it might back Aer Lingus making a contribution to the pension from its profits if the amount involved was "very, very small."