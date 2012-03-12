DUBLIN, March 12 U.S. airline JetBlue
has spoken to the management of Aer Lingus
about the possible purchase of a stake in the Irish airline, the
Irish Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing informed
sources.
The Irish government has said it is considering selling its
25 percent stake in the airline as part of a privatisation drive
required under its European Union/International Monetary Fund
bailout.
The stake is valued at about 115 million euros ($150
million) based on the Irish carrier's current market
capitalization of 461 million euros.
The newspaper said JetBlue is the Aer Lingus management's
preferred trade investor due to the similarities of the
carriers' low-cost business models and the fact they do not
compete on any routes.
The two airlines have operated a sales agreement since 2008.
Neither airline immediately responded to emailed requests
for comment on the report.