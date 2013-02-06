LONDON Feb 6 Irish airline Aer Lingus
said on Wednesday an attempt by Ryanair to buy the
company was likely to fail, and pointed to a jump in profits
last year as proof it could flourish on its own.
Aer Lingus's shares have climbed from 1.10 euro at the start
of January to 1.28, just short of the 1.30 euros that Ryanair
offered for the small airline last month.
Ryanair's biggest obstacle is the risk that its proposed 694
million euro ($939 million) takeover could be blocked by
European competition authorities and it wants British airline
Flybe to take over some Aer Lingus routes to allay
their concerns.
But Aer Lingus management said the plan, which would
effectively create a new Irish airline, was unrealistic. The
European Commission is due to make a decision by March 6.
"It seems to me so far fetched, this proposition, that we
don't bother wasting our time on it," Aer Lingus Chief Executive
Christoph Mueller told journalists in a conference call.
"We question very much that Flybe will be an independent
competitor to Ryanair and we are working from the assumption
that we will be around next year when we talk" at Aer Lingus's
2013 results announcement, he said.
Mueller was speaking after Aer Lingus announced operating
profit of 69.1 million euros, up 40 percent from last year. That
was slightly above a consensus forecast of 66.1 million euros by
seven analysts polled by Reuters.
It said yields per passenger were up 7 percent from last
year while passenger numbers were up 1.5 percent at 9.5 million.
The airline will pay a dividend of 4 euro cents per share
this year, up from 3 cent last year.