Police evacuate Paris' Gare du Nord station
PARIS, May 9 Police evacuated Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Monday night and cordoned off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.
DUBLIN Jan 13 Aer Lingus's largest shareholder Ryanair on Tuesday said it expects International Airlines Group to make a new bid for the former Irish flag carrier within days.
Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists in Dublin that it expects a bid this week, adding that Ryanair has no particular concerns about British Airways owner IAG taking over Aer Lingus.
Jacobs said that Ryanair has not been approached directly by IAG about its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)
PARIS, May 9 Police evacuated Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Monday night and cordoned off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.