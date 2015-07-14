* Commission had concerns over insufficient competition
* IAG agrees to release five daily slots at London Gatwick
* EU approval follows backing from main shareholders
DUBLIN, July 14 IAG has gained European
Union antitrust approval for its 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion)
bid for Irish carrier Aer Lingus after agreeing to make
concessions to ease competition worries, the EU Commission said
on Tuesday.
IAG's plan to buy Aer Lingus and build a new transatlantic
hub at Dublin airport won the support last week of Ryanair,
which holds a 30 percent stake in its rival, after convincing
the Irish government to sell its 25 percent stake in May.
Reuters reported on Friday that British Airways-owner IAG
was set to win approval after improving concessions, including
giving up some airport slots in London and agreeing to special
agreements with rivals, clearing the last hurdle for a takeover
that dragged on for months.
"These commitments adequately address all competition
concerns identified by the Commission," the Commission said in a
statement.
The Commission said it had concerns that the merged entity
would have faced insufficient competition on several routes and
that it would have also prevented Aer Lingus from continuing to
provide traffic to the long-haul flights of competing airlines.
It confirmed on Tuesday that IAG had submitted commitments
to release five daily slots at London's Gatwick airport to
facilitate the entry of competing airlines on routes from London
to Dublin and Belfast.
IAG also made a commitment to enter into agreements with
competing airlines which operate long-haul flights out of
Britain, the Netherlands and Ireland so that Aer Lingus will
continue to provide these airlines with connecting passengers.
Ireland's transport minister welcomed the decision and said
officials would review it in order to confirm that there is no
impact on the connectivity commitments the government agreed
with IAG to win sceptical MPs over.
Adding Aer Lingus to its portfolio of airlines - British
Airways (BA), Iberia and Spanish budget carrier Vueling - opens
a new avenue of growth for IAG, allowing it to expand capacity
on lucrative transatlantic routes by using Dublin Airport.
