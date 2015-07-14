DUBLIN, July 14 IAG has gained European
Union antitrust approval for its 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion)
bid for Irish carrier Aer Lingus after agreeing to make
concessions to ease competition worries, the EU Commission said
on Tuesday.
Reuters reported on Friday that IAG was set to win approval
after improving its concessions, including giving up some
airport slots in London and agreeing to special agreements with
rivals, clearing the last hurdle for the takeover.
The Commission confirmed that IAG had submitted commitments
to release five daily slot pairs at London's Gatwick airport to
facilitate the entry of competing airlines on routes from London
to both Dublin and Belfast, while also entering into agreements
with rival carriers.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)