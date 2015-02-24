DUBLIN Feb 24 Ireland's transport minister said
the government was still considering a bid for Aer Lingus
by the owner of British Airways, but listed
additional concessions that it would need in order to support
the bid.
Paschal Donohoe said the government would require more
information on the implications of the merger on employment and
transatlantic growth potential.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) would also
have to extend its commitment to maintaining Irish routes to
London's Heathrow airport beyond the current offer of five
years, he said.
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh indicated to an Irish
parliamentary committee earlier this month that IAG would not
improve its proposal, which include guarantees to maintain
certain Irish routes.
Aer Lingus' board recommended the 1.36 billion euro ($1.5
billion) offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group
(IAG) last month, subject to the agreement of the Irish state to
sell its 25 percent stake, but political opposition has been
significant.
Donohoe said the government was not giving IAG any deadline
to improve its proposal.
