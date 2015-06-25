(Adds IAG quote, Aer Lingus not immediately available to

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 25 British Airways-owner IAG
has offered concessions in an attempt to win European
Union regulatory approval for its planned acquisition of a 25
percent stake in Ireland's Aer Lingus, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
IAG wants to expand lucrative transatlantic services from
Dublin airport where there is spare capacity, unlike London's
Heathrow where its biggest unit, British Airways, is based.
The Commission said it had extended the deadline for its
decision on the bid to July 15 from July 1.
IAG submitted its concessions on Wednesday, the EU
competition authority said on its website, without providing
details.
An IAG spokesman said: "IAG's engagement with the Commission
is ongoing, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at
this stage." Aer Lingus was not immediately available to
comment.
Sources told Reuters last week that the Commission was
unlikely to approve the stake buy without concessions from IAG
to allay competition concerns.
Airlines typically offer to give up airport slots, allow
rivals access to connecting traffic or let competitors sell
tickets on their flights on certain routes to secure regulatory
clearance.
IAG's Aer Lingus bid is conditional on agreement from
Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair, which has a 30
percent stake.
