* IAG boss says will not drag out bid for Aer Lingus
* Some job losses inevitable, but will add more long term
* Fine Gael MPs impressed, junior partners Labour less so
(Adds reaction from committee members)
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Feb 12 The chief executive of British
Airways owner IAG told Irish politicians on Thursday
that Aer Lingus would struggle to survive if they do
not back its bid for the former flag carrier.
Dubliner Willie Walsh, who began his career as an Aer Lingus
pilot and had become the airline's chief executive before he
moved to British Airways 10 years ago, was back this week
campaigning to win over sceptical MPs to IAG's 1.36 billion-euro
offer, which already has the qualified backing of Aer Lingus's
board.
The board's recommendation is subject to the Irish state
selling its 25 percent holding and, with tough elections just a
year away, resistance has been building among government MPs
whom Walsh faced at a parliamentary hearing on Thursday, telling
them his intentions were "completely positive".
"I spent 25 years working there, I love the company but I
have been very clear for a long time, Aer Lingus has a tough job
ahead of them trying to survive - survive, never mind grow - in
an industry that is becoming more consolidated," Walsh told the
Newstalk radio station ahead of the committee hearing.
"To truly exploit the opportunity that exists, it needs to
be part of a bigger group."
In one of three newspaper interviews published earlier on
Thursday, part of a day-long charm offensive, Walsh said he was
"nowhere near" walking away from its bid. Speaking to another
radio station, he said he believed the government is still open
to the deal despite the pressure.
He faced concern rather than hostility from the 26-member
committee and afterwards two members of Prime Minister Enda
Kenny's Fine Gael party who Reuters spoke to said they were open
to persuasion following a "positive" presentation.
Opposition is firmer within the centre-left junior coalition
Labour party, which is particularly struggling in opinion polls.
"Despite an impressive presentation, there really was very
little further substance. I wouldn't be convinced to date of
what's before us," Labour's Joe Costello, from a constituency
near Dublin airport, told Reuters.
Aer Lingus's main trade unions IMPACT and SIPTU, which are
affiliated to Labour, said little had changed.
Aer Lingus's shares, trading 13 percent below the IAG offer
price of 2.55 euros on worries over the political opposition,
closed 3.1 percent higher at 2.23.
In a bid to soothe concerns, IAG said last week that it will
maintain for at least five years key landing and take-off rights
for its Irish routes at London Heathrow. Many MPs asked Walsh to
stretch that to 10 or 15 years.
Walsh, speaking publicly on the bid for the first time, said
there would be a small number of job losses in administrative
roles but plans to expand Aer Lingus's fleet would more than
compensate with positions for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.
The five-year Heathrow guarantee was final, he said. Asked
if it could seek to buy the remainder of the airline if the
government rejects the offer, Walsh said: "We'll wait and see."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Elaine Hardcastle)