DUBLIN Feb 23 Aer Lingus's two main
trade unions have not softened their opposition to a takeover
approach by International Consolidated Airlines Group
(IAG), they said on Monday after a senior union official
at the Irish airline said he backed the bid.
Myles Worth, secretary of Aer Lingus's Central
Representative Council (CRC) -- a grouping of staff
representatives from the company's trade unions -- dropped his
opposition on Sunday in an apparent boost to the owner of
British Airways.
However the SIPTU and IMPACT trade unions, whose members sit
on the CRC, said that Worth was speaking in a personal capacity
and that their position is unchanged ahead of talks with
executives from IAG later on Monday.
"Anybody who wants to know the SIPTU view, all they have to
do is look at everything we've said since day one. Until and
unless clear and tangible guarantees can be given, there is
nothing for the government to consider," SIPTU Divisional
Organiser Owen Reidy told the Newstalk radio station.
A spokesman for IMPACT said it still had very grave concerns
about job losses and connectivity, adding that no inter-union
consultation had taken place, so suggestions that they had
softened their stance were incorrect.
The Aer Lingus board recommended the 1.36 billion euro
($1.54 billion) offer from IAG last month, subject to the Irish
state selling its 25 percent stake, but political and trade
union opposition has been significant.
In an attempt to soothe concerns, IAG has pledged to
maintain key landing and take-off rights at London's Heathrow
airport for its Irish routes for five years while it has said
job cuts would be minimal and be far exceeded by new roles as it
expands.
Irish political resistance is especially strong among
members of the Labour Party, the government's junior coalition
partner, ahead of tough elections next year and a junior
minister from the party remained sceptical on Monday.
"I am more assured post his intervention," Sean Sherlock
told Newstalk, referring to Walsh's appearance at a
parliamentary committee 10 days ago. "But I still remain
doubtful until we see how the guarantee will bear fruit."
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
