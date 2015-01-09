(Adds Aer Lingus no comment, detail)
LONDON Jan 9 The owner of British Airways said
on Friday that Aer Lingus had rejected a revised
takeover approach that valued the Irish airline at 2.40 euros
per share.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG),
which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, said it had lifted its
cash offer from an earlier 2.30 euros.
"There can be no certainty that any further proposal or
offer will be forthcoming," the IAG statement said.
But investors seemed to expect IAG to go further, with the
stock price ending up 10 percent at 2.50 euros.
A spokesman for Aer Lingus said it did not plan to comment
on the IAG staement.
Aer Lingus in December rejected a takeover approach from its
larger rival, a competitor for flights between Dublin and
London, one of the world's busiest international routes. It said
the offer undervalued the business.
Buying Aer Lingus would give British Airways more take-off
and landing slots at Heathrow, its home base and a top European
hub for profitable long-haul routes. The airport is operating at
close to capacity, preventing BA from adding more flights.
IAG's Irish chief executive, Willie Walsh, knows Aer Lingus
well. He started his career as a pilot there and was the former
national carrier's chief executive between 2001 and 2005.
Walsh spent most of Friday afternoon in a private room at
Dublin's Convention Centre, where he was speaking at a
"self-empowerment summit."
In a speech sprinkled with jibes at rival Ryanair, he
championed airline consolidation and IAG's multiple-brand
strategy, but declined to comment on the Aer Lingus bid when
approached by journalists.
Any acquisition of Aer Lingus would need the backing of
budget airline Ryanair, which holds a 29.9 percent stake
in Aer Lingus after three failed takeover attempts, and the
Irish government, which owns 25 percent.
