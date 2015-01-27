DUBLIN Jan 27 Aer Lingus's board has
recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion)
takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group
(IAG), the Irish airline said on Tuesday.
The new proposal by the owner of British Airways, its third
in six weeks, is worth 2.55 euros per share, up from a previous
2.40 euros, and includes a cash offer of 2.50 per euros share
and a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share.
Aer Lingus said its recommendation is subject to being
satisfied with how IAG proposes to address the interests of the
relevant parties, its two largest shareholders, budget airline
Ryanair and the Irish government.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)