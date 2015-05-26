DUBLIN May 26 The Irish government is to
discuss the sale of the country's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus
on Tuesday, four months after the airline's board
recommended the sale to shareholders, Prime Minister Enda Kenny
said.
Kenny told journalists before his weekly cabinet meeting
that Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe would make a
presentation on an expert report on the potential sale to
British Airways owner IAG.
He declined to comment on whether a decision would be made
today.
The Irish Times said on Tuesday that the specialist report
on the sale was "strongly supportive" after IAG had agreed to
guarantee the use of Aer Lingus's Heathrow airport slots for
Irish routes for seven years.
The Irish transport ministry and IAG did not immediately
respond to emailed requests for comment.
