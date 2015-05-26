DUBLIN May 26 The Irish government is to discuss the sale of the country's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus on Tuesday, four months after the airline's board recommended the sale to shareholders, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said.

Kenny told journalists before his weekly cabinet meeting that Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe would make a presentation on an expert report on the potential sale to British Airways owner IAG.

He declined to comment on whether a decision would be made today.

The Irish Times said on Tuesday that the specialist report on the sale was "strongly supportive" after IAG had agreed to guarantee the use of Aer Lingus's Heathrow airport slots for Irish routes for seven years.

The Irish transport ministry and IAG did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)