* Junior coalition partner has led opposition
* Senior member expects party agree to sale
* Party motion calls for some routes to be guaranteed
By Conor Humphries
KILLARNEY, Ireland, Feb 28 A senior member of
Ireland's junior coalition party on Saturday said opposition to
the sale of the state's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus
had softened in recent weeks and the party was likely to
ultimately agree to the deal.
Aer Lingus' board last month recommended that Ireland back a
1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid for the airline from
British Airways' owner International Consolidated Airlines
Group (IAG), but the deal has stalled due to political
opposition spearheaded by the centre-left Labour Party.
A series of public appearances by IAG's Irish chief
executive Willie Walsh promising expansion at the airline, has
increased support in the party, said former party leader Pat
Rabbitte.
"I think the mood has changed," Rabbitte told Reuters on the
sidelines of the party's annual conference. "I think it is very
difficult to rebut the case that he made."
Asked if he expected the deal to go ahead with Labour's
support, he said: "I think it will."
The Irish government last week made a list of demands it
said IAG must fulfil, including the extension of a guarantee of
connections between Irish airports and London's Heathrow for
more than five years. IAG said it would consider the demands.
A group of seven deputies who represent constituencies close
to Aer Lingus airports on Saturday submitted a motion to the
Labour conference calling for the rejection of any sale unless
certain conditions were met.
But while party figures earlier this month predicted a
motion might demand a unilateral rejection, it listed relatively
modest conditions: an independent valuation of the airline's
Heathrow slots, a guarantee of workers' terms and a plan to
support Cork and Shannon airports.
It asked for "meaningful, reliable and long term guarantees"
of the Heathrow routes.
"We're not trying to build a wall ... we're just outlining
the areas that need to be addressed," said Joe Costello, the
leader of the group, dubbed the "Aer Lingus Seven."
In a straw poll of a dozen party members by Reuters, half
said they were against the sale, most citing a preference for
state control of the national airline.
But a majority said they thought opposition had weakened in
the party in the past few weeks and only one said they thought a
deal with IAG was not possible.
"I think its as good a deal as we're going to get," said
George Cummins, a party member from Cork.
