DUBLIN, March 1 International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG) is to make "concrete proposals" to
the Irish government next week to try and convince it to sell
its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Sunday Business Post
reported.
British Airways owner IAG made a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5
billion) bid for Aer Lingus in January, its third
takeover approach, and the Irish carrier's board recommended
that offer to shareholders.
But the deal has stalled due to political opposition.
The newspaper, which did not cite any sources, said IAG
Chief Executive Willie Walsh would offer "greater certainty on
job security" and further details on growth in transatlantic
routes.
IAG will offer commitments to maintain the use of slots at
London's Heathrow Airport serving Irish airports for more than
the five years it has already offered, but the additional
commitments would be non-binding, the report said.
IAG did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)