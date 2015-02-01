DUBLIN Feb 1 The owner of British Airways must
provide some sort of "cast iron permanent guarantee" on flights
to Ireland if the government is to even consider its bid for Aer
Lingus, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday.
Aer Lingus's board on Tuesday recommended a
1.36-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) offer from International
Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), subject to the
agreement of its two largest shareholders -- budget airline
Ryanair and the Irish state.
Under pressure from the airline's trade unions and opponents
in parliament, resistance is building within government around
parting with its 25 percent holding, weighing on the airline's
shares as IAG decides on a formal bid.
"If IAG are going to come to the table in the next few days,
then I need to see, in so far as this is possible, a cast iron
permanent guarantee in respect of connectivity for Cork, for
Shannon, Dublin and a lesser extent Knock," Kenny told national
broadcaster RTE, referring to regions the airline flies to.
"I'm also cognisant of the voices of those far more
experienced in business than I who say that this kind of
guarantee might be difficult to get... We're in a limited
influential position here."
Kenny said such guarantees would only form part of the
government's decision but later wrote on his Twitter page that
they would be needed "before gov can even consider selling its
stake in Aer Lingus."
A successful takeover would give IAG more take-off and
landing slots at London Heathrow Airport, BA's home base and a
major European hub for international flights. Government MPs
fear some slots would no longer be used to service Ireland.
IAG intends to operate Aer Lingus as a separate business
with its own brand and said it recognises the importance of
direct air services for investment and tourism in Ireland. Kenny
said he needed to see flesh on those initial intentions.
But he was also concerned about what may happen after Willie
Walsh's term as IAG boss ends. The Dublin-born executive began
his career as an Aer Lingus pilot before eventually running the
airline, and is also chairman of Ireland's debt agency.
"Long after Willie Walsh leaves IAG, what is the position?
I'm worried and concerned about the future of the country...
Many of the multinationals, exporters look for the future
economy, we cannot afford to lose anything that we have," Kenny
said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Stephen Powell)