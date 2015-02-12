UPDATE 1-Infrastructure boosts Skanska profit, order book hits record
* Repeats overall construction market outlook still positive (Adds detail, background)
DUBLIN Feb 12 Ryanair will continue its legal battle against a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) order for it to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus, the company said on Thursday.
"Ryanair will now appeal this case to the UK Supreme Court," Ryanair said in a statement after Britain's Court of Appeal rejected Ryanair's appeal against the CMA decision. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Repeats overall construction market outlook still positive (Adds detail, background)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet landed successfully in Shanghai after an 80-minute maiden flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.