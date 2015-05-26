DUBLIN May 26 The Irish government expects to
make a decision later on Tuesday on the potential sale of its 25
percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, the owner
of British Airways and Iberia which launched a takeover bid for
the Irish carrier in January.
Cabinet ministers began to discuss the offer earlier on
Tuesday after receiving a report by an advisory group and will
reconvene at 1715 GMT.
"The (transport) minister briefed the cabinet on a number of
changes since this was first discussed. We have not finished our
deliberations but I would expect to conclude them this evening,"
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)