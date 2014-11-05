* 70 pct of employees vote in favour of deal
* Still needs approval of shareholders, pension regulators
* Pension issue has weighed on airline's value for years
(Adds shares up 7 pct, quote from CEO)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 5 Aer Lingus employees
approved proposals to plug the airline's pension deficit on
Wednesday, a major hurdle in resolving an issue that analysts
say has weighed on the Irish carrier's share price for years.
The scheme, which employees at Aer Lingus share with other
aviation industry workers, has a deficit of more than 700
million euros ($874.16 million) compared to Aer Lingus' market
capitalisation of 800 million euros.
Under the deal, which must still be approved by regulators
and shareholders, Aer Lingus has offered to make a one-off 191
million euro payment. The payment does not apply to a separate
pilots' pension scheme.
Just over 70 percent of eligible Aer Lingus employees voted
to approve the deal in a ballot organised by the Irish Congress
of Trade Unions, Aer Lingus said in a statement.
Shares briefly surged 10 percent on the news and were 7
percent ahead at 1440 GMT.
"One of the main milestones has been achieved today," Chief
Executive Christoph Mueller told journalists at a briefing to
announce new transatlantic routes. "We have been waiting for
this for five years."
If the deal is approved by pension scheme trustees, the
airline plans to ask shareholders to back the agreement in
December. It also needs approval from the country's pension
authority.
The scheme has dogged Mueller since he became chief
executive in 2009 and its resolution would be a major milestone
ahead of his planned departure early next year.
Aer Lingus reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter
operating profit earlier on Wednesday in what it said was its
strongest performance since the 2008 financial crisis.
It said it expected its full year operating profit to be
ahead of last year's level of 61.1 million euros, an upgrade
from three months ago when it said it expected to match it.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)