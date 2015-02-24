* Government wants longer guarantees on Heathrow routes
* Says no deadline for improved offer
* Aer Lingus reports growing profit
(Releads with government's new demands)
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Feb 24 Ireland on Tuesday presented
British Airways owner IAG with a list of new demands it
said must be fulfilled before it would consider the sale of its
25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, including one that IAG
has explicitly ruled out.
The demands appeared to harden a stand-off over the 1.36
billion euros ($1.5 billion) offer from IAG (International
Consolidated Airlines Group), which Aer Lingus' board has
recommended but a number of politicians have opposed.
The government did not, however, give IAG a deadline to
respond to the demands and IAG issued a statement to say it
would consider them.
"While I acknowledge that proposals have been out forward, I
communicated to cabinet that there is not the certainty or
length that I need to be able to recommend an irrevocable
disposal," Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe told journalists
after a cabinet meeting.
In addition to a request for more clarity on possible job
cuts and planned expansion in transatlantic services, Donohoe
said IAG's offer to guarantee connections between Irish airports
and London's Heathrow for five years was not long enough.
Asked to give a longer commitment by politicians at a
parliamentary committee two weeks ago, IAG chief executive Wille
Walsh explicitly ruled it out, adding "when I make an opening
offer, my second offer is actually worse than the first one."
The demands come after IAG gave the government additional
information on Friday and follow the release of Aer Lingus'
full-year results that showed growing profitability.
Operating profit rose 18 percent to 72 million euros before
exceptional items in 2014. However, outgoing chief executive
Christoph Mueller said the airline could not afford to give up
the potential boost an IAG tie-up might bring.
"We are a growing company ... but every step further
becomes more risky because we are the smallest competitor on the
North Atlantic," Mueller told journalists in a conference call.
"We cannot leave out chances of growth."
Aer Lingus shares were up 1 percent on the day at 2.25 euros
at 1600 GMT, below the IAG offer price of 2.55 euros because of
continued uncertainty about the deal.
Opposition to the deal has been led by members of the
centre-left junior partner in Ireland's government, with Labour
Party deputies indicating they may submit a motion for their
national party conference later this week to block the stake
sale.
A spokesman for the party said no motion had yet been
received by the party's leadership and that a motion would not
be binding on either deputies or government ministers.
