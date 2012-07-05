LONDON, July 5 Etihad Airways is not willing to
sell its 2 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Irish flag
carrier subject to a takeover bid by Ryanair, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
President and Chief Executive of Etihad James Hogan was
quoted as saying "we are not selling", giving his backing to Aer
Lingus's current management and its strategy.
Hogan said in February that Etihad was interested in the
possibility of purchasing the Irish government's 25 percent
stake in the carrier.
"We have invested due to our view of the Aer Lingus business
model and the success the management are having implementing
that model. We continue to support that management team," he is
quoted as saying.
Aer Lingus last month called on its shareholders to reject
the lastest bid from rival Irish airline Ryanair, which values
the company at 694 million euros ($868 million).