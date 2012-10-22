BRUSSELS Oct 22 Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair
has offered concessions to European Union antitrust
regulators in a bid to secure regulatory clearance to acquire
local rival Aer Lingus.
The European Commission did not detail Ryanair's offer which
was submitted last Wednesday. The EU executive has set a Feb. 6
deadline for its decision on the 700 million euro ($912 million)
deal.
EU regulators are worried the takeover could cut competition
on routes out of Ireland, where the two airlines are each
other's closest rivals.
Earlier this month, Ryanair spokesman Stephen McNamara said
Europe's biggest budget airline would scrap some of both its and
Aer Lingus's routes from Ireland, and may set up a Brussels base
for Aer Lingus as part of a package of concessions.
He said British Airways, Citijet and
Virgin Atlantic Airways, had expressed interest in
taking over some of the routes.