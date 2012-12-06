BRUSSELS Dec 6 EU regulators studying Ryanair's
third attempt to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus
are not at the "critical stage" of deciding whether to clear or
block the deal, the EU's antitrust chief said.
The European Commission last month told Ryanair of its
objections to the proposed tie-up, which could reduce
competition on a large number of routes.
Some analysts said the move was a setback for the budget
carrier, putting pressure on it to offer more concessions.
Asked about the status of the Commission's review of the
case, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters:
"They are not yet at the critical stage."
He was speaking on Thursday on the sidelines of an American
Chamber of Commerce conference.
Ryanair has already submitted a package which includes a
commitment from at least two major EU airlines to set up bases
in Dublin, as well as the scrapping some of its and Aer Lingus'
routes from Ireland.
The Commission is now reviewing the proposal.
The EU competition authority blocked Ryanair's first
takeover attempt in 2007. The airline, which owns 30 percent of
Aer Lingus, dropped a second offer in 2009.
The Commission has set a Feb. 6 deadline for its decision.