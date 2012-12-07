BRUSSELS Dec 7 EU antitrust regulators have
given Ryanair until Dec. 20 to offer more concessions
before deciding whether to clear or block the budget airline's
third takeover attempt for Aer Lingus, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Ireland-based Ryanair has already submitted a package of
concessions which includes a commitment from at least two EU
airlines to set up bases in Dublin, increasing competition, and
the scrapping some of its and Aer Lingus' routes from Ireland.
But the proposals have failed to sway the European
Commission, which last month told Ryanair that the deal would
hurt competition on routes out of Ireland.
"Ryanair has until Dec. 20 to amend its remedies," the
source said.
The EU competition watchdog will decide by Feb. 6 whether to
clear or block the deal. It vetoed Ryanair's first takeover bid
in 2007. The carrier, which holds a 30 percent stake in Aer
Lingus, withdrew its second attempt in 2009.