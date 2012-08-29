BRUSSELS Aug 29 EU antitrust regulators opened
on Wednesday, as expected, an in-depth investigation into
Ryanair's 700 million euro takeover bid for Aer Lingus
, saying the deal may reduce competition on a
significant number of overlapping routes.
"On a large number of European routes, mainly out of
Ireland, the two airlines are each other's closest competitors
and barriers to entry appear to be high. Many of these routes
are currently only served by the two airlines," the European
Commission said in a statement.
"The takeover could therefore lead to the elimination of
actual and potential competition on a large number of these
routes," it said.
The European Union's executive said it would decide by Jan.
14 whether to clear or block the deal, the third attempt by
Irish budget carrier Ryanair to acquire former Irish flag
carrier Aer Lingus.
The EU watchdog blocked Ryanair's 2007 takeover bid, worried
about the combined group's dominance of 35 routes.