By Foo Yun Chee and Conor Humphries
BRUSSELS/DUBLIN, Aug 29 Europe's competition
regulator has launched an in-depth review of Ryanair's
latest bid for Irish rival Aer Lingus, signalling the
budget airline may have to make big concessions to ease
competition concerns or face fresh failure.
Ryanair, which already owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus, had an
initial bid turned down by the European Commission in 2007 and
dropped a second offer in 2009.
Analysts and investors view its latest 700 million euro
($880 million) bid as a long shot - as is clear from Aer
Lingus's shares trading well below the bid price. But the
prospect of gaining access to Aer Lingus's slots at premium
airports is enough for Ryanair to fight hard for a deal.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it was launching
an in-depth review of the bid after a preliminary investigation
suggested competition concerns remained, or had even
intensified, since it last looked at the matter.
"On a large number of European routes, mainly out of
Ireland, the two airlines are each other's closest competitors
and barriers to entry appear to be high. Many of these routes
are currently only served by the two airlines," the European
Union's executive body said in a statement.
"The takeover could therefore lead to the elimination of
actual and potential competition on a large number of these
routes," it said, adding the number of routes where both Ryanair
and Aer Lingus operate had increased since 2007.
Ryanair said last week it would offer unspecified
concessions to ease regulatory concerns.
A source familiar with the matter has told Reuters the
company was talking to British Airways and Virgin
Atlantic about possibly opening routes and divesting
airport slots.
But to allay competition concerns, Ryanair is likely to have
to go beyond the London hubs of British Airways and Virgin, and
show there will be sustainable competition on routes across
Europe.
Analysts said the in-depth investigation was no surprise,
and would step up the pressure on Ryanair to offer concessions.
"Both sides would have expected the commission to express
competition concerns, given that Ryanair has yet to reveal its
remedies package," said Merrion Capital analyst Gerard Moore.
The Commission said it would decide by Jan. 14 whether to
clear or block the deal.
Ryanair said in a statement the delay would cause its bid to
lapse and it would resubmit the bid if the merger was approved.
Aer Lingus said it expected the Commission to reject the bid
as the number of routes on which the two airlines compete was
higher than when the Commission rejected the earlier bid.
"The reasons for prohibition are therefore even stronger
than before," it said.
Aer Lingus' shares have gained 14 euro cent to 1.08 since
Ryanair announced its bid in June, but remain 22 cents short of
the offer price, implying that many investors are yet to be
convinced that the bid will be successful.
At 1235 GMT, Aer Lingus shares were up 0.2 percent at 1.079
euros, while Ryanair's were down 1.1 percent at 4.134 euros.