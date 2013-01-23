BRUSSELS Jan 23 EU antitrust regulators have
extended their review of the latest bid by Ryanair to
acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus to March 6 after the
budget carrier offered additional concessions to allay
competition concerns.
The one-week extension from Feb. 27 was published on the
European Commission's website on Wednesday without any details,
in line with the EU executive's policy.
Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost airline, said on Tuesday
it was confident of gaining EU approval for the 694-million-euro
($922 million) deal.
The carrier's latest offer to the Commission included ceding
43 routes to Flybe and three Aer Lingus' Heathrow
routes to British Airways, a person familiar with the
matter has told Reuters.
Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, announced 300 job
cuts or about 10 percent of its workforce, earlier on
Wednesday.
This may weaken its case as a buyer of Aer Lingus routes,
said a source involved in the Ryanair and Aer Lingus deal