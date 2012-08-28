LONDON Aug 28 Ireland's Ryanair has
asked at least six airlines to operate alternative services on
some Aer Lingus routes, as it seeks regulatory approval
for a $850 million takeover of its domestic rival, the Financial
Times reported on Tuesday.
Ryanair, which already owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus, could
face opposition to the deal from the European Commission, due to
risks over a substantial reduction in competition.
Budget airline Ryanair has asked rival airlines to consider
providing competition on routes to and from Dublin where the two
Irish carriers are the leading or only providers but some of the
six have expressed limited or no interest in operating services
to Ireland, the FT said.
It has approached Air France-KLM, easyJet,
Etihad Airways, Flybe, International Airlines Group
and Virgin Atlantic, the paper said.
The EC is expected to make a decision on the bid, Ryanair's
third attempt to take over its Irish rival, by Wednesday.