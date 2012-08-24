* Aer Lingus calls on shareholders to resist offer
* Ryanair promises remedies to allay competition concerns
* Ryanair sees extension of EU probe to longer phase II
* Ryanair in talks with Virgin, BA - source
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Aug 24 Aer Lingus called on
shareholders to resist budget carrier Ryanair's 700
million euro ($880 million) takeover bid as the rival Irish
airlines dig in for a corporate battle that looks likely to drag
into next year.
Both airlines said they did not expect EU antitrust
regulators to approve the 694 million euro ($849 million)
takeover bid for the former state carrier in a decision due by
Wednesday.
Instead they expect it to move to a longer Phase II process
that can last up to 105 working days, which would push a
resolution into next year.
While Ryanair promised to offer the EU "radical remedies" to
address competition concerns, Aer Lingus said the bid was doomed
to fail.
"Ryanair's offer is not in the interests of shareholders,
fundamentally undervalues the business and is likely once more
to be prohibited by the European Commission," Aer Lingus said in
a statement to shareholders published on Friday.
"The board re-affirms its recommendation that shareholders
should reject the offer," it said.
Aer Lingus' shares have gained 14 euro cent to 1.08 since
Ryanair announced its bid in June, but remain 22 cents short of
the offer price, implying that many traders are yet to be
convinced that the bid will be successful.
The European Commission, which acts as EU competition
watchdog, is among the biggest impediments to a deal which was
announced in June and is Ryanair's third attempt to take over
the former state carrier.
The EU executive blocked Ryanair's 2007 attempted takeover
of Aer Lingus, saying the combined group would monopolise or
dominate 35 routes, leading to consumers paying more. It said
Ryanair had not offered to give up enough airport slots to allay
its concerns.
THIRD PARTY COMPETITION
Ryanair, which already owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus,
dropped its second offer in 2009.
In its statement, Aer Lingus said the commission would
likely reject the takeover bid, something it can only do after a
Phase II probe.
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told journalists in Madrid on
Thursday he expected the commission to move to Phase II but said
he would offer unspecified remedies to allay competition
concerns.
Analysts expect him to try to convince rival airlines to
commit to compete on the 44 routes where Ryanair and Aer Lingus
currently have no third-party competition.
Ryanair has already held talks with British Airways
and Virgin Atlantic about possibly opening routes to
compete with a combined Irish airline, according to a source
with knowledge of the talks.
Virgin has spoken to both Ryanair and Aer Lingus recently
about airport slots, a second source said. Ryanair, Virgin and
British Airways all declined to comment.
But to allay competition concerns, Ryanair will have to go
beyond the London hubs of British Airways and Virgin, and show
there will be sustainable competition on the 50 routes they
compete on across Europe.
"If they could get British Airways or Virgin on board, that
would be one tick in the box, but they will need much more than
that. The trick is proving competition across the network,"
said Merrion Capital analyst Gerard Moore.
Moore said Ryanair has a "fighting chance" of securing
approval, but said reversing the European Commission's decision
to reject an earlier bid would be difficult. "It's tough, but
not impossible," he said.