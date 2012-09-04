* O'Leary says package will satisfy regulator concerns
* Says will get airlines to take over 46 routes
* Seeks no more than 24.9 pct stake in Stansted
LONDON, Sept 4 Ryanair is confident it
can allay competition concerns about its latest bid for rival
Aer Lingus, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding
the budget airline was also seeking no more than a 25 percent
stake in Stansted Airport.
Ryanair launched its third offer in five years for Irish
rival Aer Lingus in June, a 694-million-euro bid that the former
state carrier has urged shareholders to reject, while it is also
interested in buying a slice of London's third-biggest airport.
Europe's competition regulator last week launched an
in-depth review of Ryanair's latest Aer Lingus bid, signalling
the airline may have to make big concessions to ease competition
concerns or face fresh failure.
"We are confident that the remedies package will be enough
to satisfy competition issues," Ryanair's chief executive
Michael O'Leary told a news conference in London.
"There are 46 cross over routes and we will remedy all of
them by getting airlines to come to Dublin and take them over,"
O'Leary added, referring to routes on which both Ryanair and Aer
Lingus operate.
A source familiar with the matter has told Reuters the
company was talking to British Airways and Virgin
Atlantic about possibly opening routes and divesting
airport slots.
Ryanair, which already owns 30 percent of Aer Lingus, had an
initial bid turned down by the European Commission in 2007 and
dropped a second offer in 2009.
O'Leary also said Ryanair was seeking no more than a 24.9
percent stake in Stansted airport and was in talks with "a
number of potential bidders" who want the airline involved in a
consortium bid for the airport.
British airports operator BAA opened the way for a $2
billion sale of London's Stansted at the end of August, with
Manchester Airports Group (MAG) an early frontrunner in a bid
battle expected to draw U.S. banks, pension funds and Asian
operators.
"We want a stake of nothing more than 24.9 percent in
Stansted. It would cause regulatory problems if we were seen to
have too large a share in an airport," O'Leary said.