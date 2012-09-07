BRUSSELS, Sept 7 EU antitrust regulators have
extended to Feb. 6 their deadline for a decision on Ryanair's
latest attempt to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus
.
The European Commission announced the 15-day extension on
its website on Friday. It did not provide details, in line with
its usual policy.
Such extensions are typically given to enable companies more
time to provide more information on their takeover bids.
Last month, the EU antitrust watchdog opened an in-depth
investigation into the proposed deal after a preliminary review
indicated competition concerns and high barriers to entry for
other carriers.
Ryanair has said it would offer concessions to allay such
concerns, but has not detailed the proposals.