DUBLIN, June 20 The Irish government, which
holds a 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, has not yet
decided whether or not to support a bid by Ryanair to
take over the airline, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on
Wednesday.
The government has in the past opposed a merger of the two.
"Details of the offer have not yet been considered
collectively by government," Kenny told parliament.
"The government would be concerned obviously in terms of
competition, in terms of consumer facilities, in terms of price
and access to the country," Kenny said. "But it is a minority
share the government has. We don't have any veto."