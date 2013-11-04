DUBLIN Nov 4 Cabin crew at Aer Lingus
have voted to take industrial action in a row over rostering and
job cuts and will meet in the coming days to decide whether to
go on strike, their union said on Monday.
The crew, represented by the IMPACT trade union, voted 91
percent in favour of the action on Monday, seeking to protect 87
jobs which the union said would be lost as a result of
outsourcing cabin crew for transatlantic flights. It also
accused the airline of breaching existing agreements with staff.
"This is the latest in a succession of ultimatums and
unnecessary coercive actions by Aer Lingus management which are
designed to bully its staff into submission," IMPACT said in a
statement.
"The cabin crew branch has said that this development
underlines the urgent need to defend staff by taking industrial
action, up to and including strike action if necessary."
Aer Lingus, which is due to issue a trading update on
Tuesday, said it had no immediate comment as it had not yet been
notified of any industrial action.