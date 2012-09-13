DUBLIN, Sept 13 Staff at Irish airline Aer
Lingus will begin industrial action next month in a
dispute over a shortfall in the company's pension scheme, trade
union SIPTU said on Thursday.
Clerical and administrative staff as well as some cabin crew
will begin a series of two-hour stoppages from Oct. 1, SIPTU
official Dermot O'Loughlin said.
"In light of the absence of meaningful initiatives on
management's part to progress the aforementioned negotiations I
am advising you that industrial action will take place
commencing on Monday 1st October 2012," O'Loughlin said in a
letter to Aer Lingus management.
Aer Lingus said in a statement it regretted the union's
decision and called on it to remain engaged in talks at the
Labour Relations Commission on how to address the pensions
deficit.
SIPTU represents most of the Aer Lingus staff in a pension
scheme that had a 700 million euros ($903.5 million) deficit at
the end of last year. The pension scheme also covers staff at
the Dublin Airport Authority.
Aer Lingus says it has no legal obligation to increase its
fixed contribution to the pension scheme, but has been holding
talks with unions for months about the shortfall in an effort to
avoid industrial action.