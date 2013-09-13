DUBLIN, Sept 13 Irish airline Aer Lingus
cut its profit forecast for the year by 13 percent on
Friday citing intense competition in European short-haul markets
days after rival Ryanair also warned on profits.
Aer Lingus expects profits for the full year to be around 60
million euros, it said in a statement, down from a forecast of
69 million euros ($91.83 million) it made at the end of July.
At the time Aer Lingus reported weak bookings in July and
August due to unusually warm weather in Ireland, but said it
hoped to make up for that in the remaining months of the year.
"The current booking profile for the rest of the year
suggests that despite more aggressive pricing in response to
market conditions, it will not be possible to recover lost
volumes," Aer Lingus said on Friday.
Aer Lingus said pricing environment was intensely
competitive.
The airline plans to cut short-haul capacity by at least 3
percent in the final three months of the year. It said long-haul
bookings for the remainder of 2013 are ahead of last year.
Aer Lingus is looking to accelerate existing plans to cut
costs, the statement said.
Aer Lingus shares were down 5.7 percent at 1.49 euros at
0828 GMT compared to a fall of 1.7 percent on the Thomson
Reuters European Airlines Index