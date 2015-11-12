LONDON Nov 12 The owners of aircraft components
maker Aernnova are working with an advisor on a listing, in a
deal which could value the Spanish business at around 1.4
billion euros ($1.51 billion)($1.5 billion), two sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Aernnova is working with British IPO boutique STJ Advisors
on a potential listing and will hire investment banks in the
coming weeks, the sources said.
The company, which designs and manufacturers aeroplane
components including wings and fuselage sections, is 53 percent
owned by its management and 47 percent owned by Geneva-based
investment firm Springwater Capital. Clients include Airbus
, Bombardier and Boeing.
STJ declined to comment. Aernnova and Springwater did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 0.9274 euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry, additional reporting by Emma Pinedo
in Madrid; editing by Emiliano Mellino)