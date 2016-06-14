(Adds details)

By Andrés González

MADRID, June 14 Spanish plane parts maker Aernnova has hired investment banks for a stock market listing in the second half of the year to raise funds for expansion, five sources with knowledge of the process said.

The company, owned 53 percent by management and 47 percent by Swiss investment fund Springwater, supplies aeroplane manufacturers like Airbus, Bombardier and Boeing.

STJ Advisors will act as financial adviser for the listing while Citi, Morgan Stanley and Santander are global co-ordinators. Bank of America, BBVA and Deutsche Bank are bookrunners, the sources said.

Aernnova declined to comment. Santander, Morgan Stanley and BBVA declined to comment while Citi, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank were not immediately available for comment.

The company has bank debt of 318 million euros ($357 million), according to Thomson Reuters data. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 110 million euros last year, according to one of the sources. ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)