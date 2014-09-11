(Corrects spelling of executive's name, in paragraphs 2 and 4,
to Eccleston, not Ecclestone)
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Europe's Airbus is
looking seriously at whether to increase production of its
best-selling A320-family aircraft beyond the record level of 46
jets a month already targeted for 2016, a senior executive said
on Thursday.
"We are still looking at whether we should increase
production on single aisle (aircraft); certainly the demand is
there to do that," Barry Eccleston, president and chief
executive officer of Airbus Americas, said.
The decision depends mainly on how many airplanes the
aerospace supply chain can support, he said, speaking at the
Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.
"We are still working with our supply chain and I would
anticipate we should conclude that study fairly soon," Eccleston
said. "We are certainly seriously looking at whether we should
put production up further.
"The study is saying 'can we do 50 a month.' It doesn't mean
we will do 50, it just means that is what we are studying right
now."
Airbus currently produces 42 single-aisle A320-family
aircraft a month.
Both Airbus and Boeing have dismissed concerns expressed by
some bankers about potential aircraft oversupply, saying
projected global traffic growth justifies a growing fleet.
