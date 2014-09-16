(Adds comment from senior Air Force official)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Military crises around the
world are boosting foreign demand for U.S. weapons, especially
air and missile defense systems, spy equipment and armored
vehicles, according to the U.S. government and industry
officials.
Weapons makers like Lockheed Martin, Northrop
Grumman, Boeing and Raytheon anticipate
new markets for their goods, which could help offset lower U.S.
military spending.
The Ukraine crisis is reviving long-dormant European demand,
while the emerging threat from militant groups like Islamic
State in Iraq and Syria has underpinned already strong Middle
Eastern demand.
And in Asia, China's military buildup and tensions with its
neighbors are prompting the United States to deepen relations
with traditional allies such as Japan, and forge deeper bonds
with other countries, including former foes such as Vietnam.
"Any time there is this type of turmoil like we have today
in the world ... the potential is there for more demand,"
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, said during Reuters' Aerospace and Defense
Summit in Washington last week.
Lockheed's aeronautics division is likely to boost revenues
to $15 billion this year from $14 billion, buoyed by growing
F-35 jet orders. Carvalho said foreign sales could grow to more
than 40 percent of the division's sales over the next year, up
from the mid-30 percent range now.
While President Barack Obama's decision to step up air
strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq will
probably not have a material effect on most U.S. contractors, it
underpins the overall sector, industry executives said.
William Loomis, managing director of investment bank Stifel
Nicolaus, said U.S. actions to combat Islamic State could boost
companies like ManTech International, Leidos
and Engility, which provide war-related support services
for vehicles and data analysis.
AeroVironment, which builds handheld drones;
ammunition maker Alliant Techsystems and Exelis
, which does support work in the Middle East, could also
benefit, Loomis said in a research note.
Russia's intervention in Ukraine has prompted NATO members
to pledge to raise defense spending to about 2 percent of gross
domestic product within a decade - another factor that could
undergird demand, U.S. government and industry executives
said.
However, it can take months or even years to translate
foreign interest into U.S. orders.
Rear Admiral James Shannon, deputy assistant secretary of
the Navy, told Reuters there has been a sharp increase in
inquiries from European allies since January.
"There's a lot of information gathering," he said, noting
that being able to operate similar equipment offered allies an
advantage in any joint military action. "There's a lot of
interest in partnering with the United States."
Heidi Grant, Air Force deputy undersecretary for
international affairs, said turmoil around the world had yet to
generated new orders, but added she was seeing more
collaboration and cooperation among militaries than ever before.
Many countries were looking for new intelligence-gathering
equipment, aerial refueling capabilities, systems to ensure
"command and control" and military transport planes, Grant told
the annual Air Force Association conference.
The costliest U.S. weapons program is Lockheed's F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter, jointly developed by the United States and eight
allies: Britain, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway,
Denmark and the Netherlands.
Ten countries have already decided to buy the jets. South
Korea is expected to finalize an order for 40 jets this year.
Others, including Finland, Poland and Belgium, have
requested and received information about the jets, said Rear
Admiral Randy Mahr, deputy director of the F-35 program. Mahr
said he expected additional demand to emerge in coming years.
Senator John McCain told a Washington think tank last week
that India was also interested in the F-35s, but Mahr said no
formal briefing had yet been provided to that country.
Greg Kausner, deputy assistant secretary of state for
regional security, said the State Department was studying
whether the evolving threats should shift which weapons systems
could be sold or provided to allies.
For instance, the rapid expansion of Islamic State was
raising the importance of border protection for some Middle
Eastern countries, he said.
Ground vehicle sales, which slumped after the end of the war
in Iraq, could also nose up given the resurgence of a more
aggressive Russia, defense consultant Loren Thompson said.
General Dynamics just signed a 3.5 billion-pound deal with
Britain's army for Scout specialist tanks, and other orders
could follow, Thompson told the Reuters summit.
