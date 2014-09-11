WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Boeing Co has seriously considered increasing production of its 737 narrow-body airplanes to more than 47 a month, President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.

The increase could take production to 52 a month or more from 42 currently. The company has already said it will produce 47 737s a month starting in 2017.

"We now see continuing pressure to further increase that," Muilenburg said in a television interview at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington. "We've taken a very serious look at options, both timing and volume, but clearly pressure is in an upward direction."

Muilenburg's comments suggest the analysis may be largely complete. In August, Boeing's chief financial officer, Greg Smith, signaled that Boeing was close to deciding whether to push 737 production to 52 a month. On Monday, the chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Ray Conner, said the plane maker was feeling "incredible pressure to go higher in rate." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)