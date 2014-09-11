WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Boeing Co has
seriously considered increasing production of its 737
narrow-body airplanes to more than 47 a month, President and
Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.
The increase could take production to 52 a month or more
from 42 currently. The company has already said it will produce
47 737s a month starting in 2017.
"We now see continuing pressure to further increase that,"
Muilenburg said in a television interview at the Reuters
Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington. "We've taken a very
serious look at options, both timing and volume, but clearly
pressure is in an upward direction."
Muilenburg's comments suggest the analysis may be largely
complete. In August, Boeing's chief financial officer, Greg
Smith, signaled that Boeing was close to deciding whether to
push 737 production to 52 a month. On Monday, the chief
executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Ray Conner,
said the plane maker was feeling "incredible pressure to go
higher in rate."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)