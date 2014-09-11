(Recasts and adds Airbus production outlook (For other news
By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Boeing Co and
European rival Airbus said on Thursday they are both
considering seriously whether to make their best-selling
narrow-body jetliners at faster rates, news that may cheer
investors in the short term but could raise longer-term market
concerns.
Airbus is studying whether to increase production of its
best-selling A320-family aircraft beyond the record level of 46
jets a month already targeted for 2016, and a decision could
come by year-end, Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston told
the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.
"If we're going to make that decision, we would want to make
that decision as soon as possible, because the market's already
there," Eccleston said.
Separately, Boeing has seriously considered increasing
production of its 737 narrow-body airplanes to more than 47 a
month, President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg
said in a separate interview at the summit. Boeing's current 737
output is a record 42 a month and it already has plans to lift
the rate to 47 a month in 2017.
"We now see continuing pressure to further increase that,"
Muilenburg said in a television interview at the Reuters summit.
"We've taken a very serious look at options, both timing and
volume, but clearly pressure is in an upward direction."
Industry experts expect Boeing's next target would be 52 a
month, and Muilenburg's comments suggest the analysis may be
largely complete, and that the results may be known shortly.
In August, Boeing's chief financial officer, Greg Smith,
signaled the company was close to deciding whether to push 737
production to 52 a month. On Monday, the chief executive officer
of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Ray Conner, said the plane maker
was feeling "incredible pressure to go higher in rate."
The upward push in production is being driven by scorching
demand from airlines for new, fuel-efficient versions of the
planes.
Airbus and Boeing have years of production backlog on their
order books, so customers ordering planes now must wait years to
get them. Raising output allows more near-term plane deliveries.
But for both companies, the ability to increase rates
depends on whether suppliers can keep up and support higher
production levels and pose a quandary for investors.
While delivering more planes rings the cash register at
Airbus, Boeing and their suppliers, it also can raise costs and
chip away at profit margins. Specialized models also can do
that, such as a 200-seat version of the 737 MAX that Boeing
launched with Ryanair on Monday.
"You're building a new plane for Ryanair, there's no way
this doesn't dilute margins," said Richard Aboulafia, an
aerospace analyst at the Teal Group in Fairfax, Virginia.
Churning out 50 or 60 jets a month could cut profit margins
a percentage point on those planes. "You're not exactly reaching
for the stratosphere in terms of profitability."
He noted: "If you push it to 60 and keep it there too
long...you're going to have engineered a bust cycle."
