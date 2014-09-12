(Recasts with comments from Boeing's chief operating officer)
By Alwyn Scott and Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 A top Boeing Co
executive on Thursday showed no concern that rival Airbus
could receive U.S. Export-Import Bank financing for its
U.S-manufactured jetliners if it met qualifications.
Boeing President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis
Muilenburg rebutted the European planemaker's view that U.S.
export finance is more favorable than what European credit
agencies offer.
The Ex-Im Bank "is something that's for all industry," he
said at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit.
The Ex-Im Bank provides loans or loan guarantees for any
export largely manufactured in the United States, worth up to 85
percent of its value. On Wednesday, Ex-Im Bank Chairman Fred
Hochberg told Reuters that the bank would support foreign sales
of U.S.-manufactured Airbus jets if they qualified with
sufficient domestic content.
Muilenburg said on Thursday that Boeing fully supports the
domestic content rules. "We live by them, and we are more than
willing to compete on a fair and level playing field."
Airbus is building a production complex in Mobile, Alabama,
that is due to begin delivering planes in 2016.
The jets are not intended for foreign sale, so Airbus
doesn't plan to seek U.S. Ex-Im Bank support, Airbus Americas
President and Chief Executive Officer Barry Eccleston told
Reuters.
"Although we welcome what Chairman Hochberg said, and it
kind of confirms what we had assumed, we're not expecting in
practice (to receive Ex-Im financing,)" Eccleston said.
Congress is debating whether to reauthorize the U.S. Ex-Im
Bank's charter. Boeing and others argue that the U.S.
institution is crucial to their ability to compete with other
nations that back their exporters. Delta Air Lines and
others have argued that U.S. Ex-Im Bank financing should not be
offered to wealthy foreign carriers, since it places U.S.
airlines at a competitive disadvantage.
Eccleston also said the U.S. Ex-Im Bank more actively
supports Boeing than European export credit agencies support
Airbus.
"We are very happy with what (European credit agencies) do
for us, (but) we find that Ex-Im generally is more creative with
the terms and conditions that they offer," he said.
But Boeing's Muilenburg said international export lending
rules ensure that the credit is essentially the same in various
countries.
Many companies can currently find market-rate financing that
is cheaper than export-credit loans or loan guarantees. But even
so, failure by Congress to reauthorize the U.S. Ex-Im Bank would
put U.S. exporters at a disadvantage by removing that financing
as a last resort if markets worsen, Muilenburg said.
"If we have a customer who's evaluating options from both
companies, and he can have the confidence of backstop financing
from one and not the other - which is what would occur if Ex-Im
is not reauthorized - then that unbalances the competition,"
Muilenburg said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Ken Wills)