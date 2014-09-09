(For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Defense Department
on Tuesday said it expects to wrap up contract talks in coming
days or weeks with Lockheed Martin Corp about an eighth
batch of F-35 fighter jets, and is also close to an agreement
with engine maker Pratt & Whitney.
Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, deputy F-35 program manager, said
the department had decided to negotiate the next two production
contracts with Lockheed at the same time to secure better
pricing given the higher order quantities. Those contracts would
still be awarded to the company one year at a time given
restrictions on multiyear contracts, he added.
Mahr said the overall F-35 program, the Pentagon's largest
arms project, was doing "pretty well," but he continued to worry
about the pace of retrofitting existing jets to fix problems
discovered during flight testing.
