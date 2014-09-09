(For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Lockheed Martin Corp
is in the final stages of negotiations with the Pentagon about
an eighth batch of F-35 fighter jets, with an agreement weeks or
perhaps only days away, the head of the company's aeronautics
division said on Tuesday.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, said the company was in daily touch with
the U.S. Defense Department about a few remaining issues on the
next order of 43 warplanes.
"We are in the endgame of the negotiation, " Carvalho told
the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit. "Our hope is that
we'll close shortly. I'll say weeks ... maybe if we're a little
bit lucky, days."
Lockheed and Pentagon officials had originally hoped to
conclude the current round of contract negotiations by late May
or June.
Carvalho said Lockheed was also in talks with the Pentagon's
F-35 Joint Program Office about possibly negotiating contracts
for the next two F-35 orders - the ninth and 10th batches of
jets - at the same time to capitalize on large economies of
scale and drive the cost lower.
Such a deal would cover 154 aircraft if the two sides agree
to follow that plan. Lockheed negotiated with the Pentagon for
the sixth and seventh batches at the same time several years
ago, and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
is negotiating with the Pentagon about the seventh and
eighth batches of jet engines.
At the summit, held at the Reuters office in Washington,
Carvalho said the company hoped to submit its proposal for those
contract discussions in early 2015.
He said top executives from Lockheed, Pratt & Whitney,
Britain's BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman Corp
were also in talks about driving down the cost to operate and
maintain the jets.
He said one idea would be to set up a formal program of
investments with the Pentagon to begin to lower those so-called
sustainment costs. The companies this summer announced a similar
measure called the "Blueprint for Affordability" to lower
production costs.
