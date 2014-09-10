(For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit,
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. Navy is completing
its recommendations after a detailed study of possible options
for the Navy's next small warship, and plans to brief Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel soon, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said on
Wednesday.
The study, which was completed at the end of July, was "very
rigorous, very detailed, very intense and looked very deep into
all those different options," Mabus told the Reuters Aerospace
and Defense Summit in Washington.
He declined to provide any details before the Navy submitted
its findings and recommendations to Hagel and other senior
Pentagon leaders.
The Navy created the task force earlier this year after
Hagel expressed concerns about the survivability and firepower
of the current Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) built by Lockheed
Martin Corp and Australia's Austal Ltd.
Hagel ordered a pause in the program after orders for 32
ships instead of proceeding with the 52 ships that had been
planned.
Once a decision on how many ships to buy is made, it is
likely to become part of the Navy's fiscal 2016 budget request.
